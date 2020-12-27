Canadian Baloch Diaspora arrange vigil in remembrance of Karima Baloch

Baloch Diaspora in Canada arranged a vigil in remembrance of Karima Baloch on December 26 on Lake Ontario Toronto harbourfront.

Karima Baloch went missing on Dec 20 and her body was found in Ontario Lake next day.

Karima Baloch's friends and family gathered to remember her life and struggle for Baloch Human Rights.

Her husband Hammal Haidar asked for an independent inquiry into his wife's 'murder'.

Karima used to fight for the rights of Baloch people in Pakistan, where the Army has been accused of carrying out gross human rights violation against the community.