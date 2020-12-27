Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:10s - Published 5 minutes ago

WHO chief warns, 'Covid-19 Pandemic will not be the last': What did he mean by that | Oneindia News

As the world continues to reel under the Coronavirus Pandemic, The World Health Organization’s chief has said that The coronavirus crisis will not be the last pandemic, and attempts to improve human health are doomed without tackling climate change and animal welfare.

On Sunday’s first International Day of Epidemic Preparedness, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also condemned the dangerously short-sighted cycle of throwing cash at outbreaks but doing nothing to prepare for the next one.

The WHO director-general said it was time to learn the lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic.

