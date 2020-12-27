EU member countries start vaccinating against COVID-19

India records 18,732 new COVID cases, lowest in 6 months



The country on December 27 reported lowest daily COVID cases in last 6 months, as 18,732 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. India's total cases rose to 1,01,87,850. 279 new casualties linked with COVID took the death toll to 1,47,622. Active cases continue to reduce and the current tally stands at 2,78,690. Total cured cases are now 97,61,538 with 21,430 new discharges. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 16,81,02,657 samples tested for COVID-19 up to Dec 26. Of these, 9,43,368 samples were tested yesterday.

