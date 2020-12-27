Global  
 

EU member countries start vaccinating against COVID-19

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:37s - Published
EU member countries start vaccinating against COVID-19Europe sees a 'window of hope' as governments start vaccinating against COVID-19

India records 18,732 new COVID cases, lowest in 6 months [Video]

The country on December 27 reported lowest daily COVID cases in last 6 months, as 18,732 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. India's total cases rose to 1,01,87,850. 279 new casualties linked with COVID took the death toll to 1,47,622. Active cases continue to reduce and the current tally stands at 2,78,690. Total cured cases are now 97,61,538 with 21,430 new discharges. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 16,81,02,657 samples tested for COVID-19 up to Dec 26. Of these, 9,43,368 samples were tested yesterday.

Covid-19: Lowest daily cases recorded in India after gap of nearly 6 months

 India registered 18,732 fresh cases of Covid-19, the lowest in nearly six months, while 97,61,538 people have recuperated so far from the disease pushing the..
Covid: EU launches mass vaccination in 'touching moment of unity'

 Some member states jump the gun before Sunday's co-ordinated rollout of a coronavirus jab.
Brexit: What's inside the UK EU post-Brexit trade deal

 Just a week before the deadline, Britain and the European Union struck a free-trade deal on Christmas Eve (UK time) that should avert economic chaos on New..
Coronavirus: EU countries begin mass vaccination

 Countries across the EU received their first shipments of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines.
Brexit: What are the key points of the deal?

 These are the most important aspects of the UK-EU deal, and how it could affect our day-to-day lives.
EU's buying of COVID vaccines shows value of a future health union, says Sweden's health minister [Video]

EU's buying of COVID vaccines shows value of a future health union, says Sweden's health minister

In November the EU began its first steps towards building a health union among member countries.

