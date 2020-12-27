Find Indian alternatives of imported items which made us their captive: PM Modi Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s - Published 7 minutes ago Find Indian alternatives of imported items which made us their captive: PM Modi In a bid to promote his Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the nation to find Indian alternatives of the imported articles which unconsciously become part of everyone's lives and made locals their captive. "I appeal to you to make a list of goods of daily use and analyse which imported articles have unconsciously become part of our lives and made us their captive. Let us find out their Indian alternatives and resolve to use products produced by the hard work of Indians," said PM Modi during his last edition of this year's Mann Ki Baat on December 27. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India 'Vocal for Local' campaign should be complemented with world-class Indian products: PM Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his 'Vocal for Local' call during the 72nd edition of Mann Ki Baat on December 27 and said that when mantra of 'Vocal for Local' is resonating in every house, it is time to ensure that Indian products are of world-class. "I call upon our manufacturers and industry leaders that when people have taken determined step forward and when the mantra of 'Vocal for Local' is resonating in every house, it is time to ensure that our products are world-class. The Global best must be manufactured in India. For this, our entrepreneurs and startups must come forward," said PM Modi. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:03 Published on January 1, 1970 Want to make Kashmiri saffron a globally popular brand: PM Modi



Government want to make Kashmiri saffron a globally popular brand as it received Geographical Indication Tag in the month of May this year, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 72nd edition of Mann Ki Baat on December 27. "In May this year, the Kashmiri saffron was given the Geographical Indication Tag or GI tag. Through this, we want to make Kashmiri saffron a globally popular brand," said PM Modi. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:47 Published on January 1, 1970 India developed 'Aatmanirbharata' due to COVID: PM Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on self-reliance and said that due to COVID-19 pandemic, the supply chains got disrupted the world over but India developed new capabilities called 'Aatmanirbharata'. "Due to Corona, the supply chains got disrupted the world over but we learnt new lessons from each crisis. The nation also developed new capabilities. We can call this capability 'Aatmanirbharata' or self-reliance," said PM Modi during last Mann Ki Baat of the year 2020. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:51 Published on January 1, 1970

