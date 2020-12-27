Find Indian alternatives of imported items which made us their captive: PM Modi
In a bid to promote his Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the nation to find Indian alternatives of the imported articles which unconsciously become part of everyone's lives and made locals their captive.
"I appeal to you to make a list of goods of daily use and analyse which imported articles have unconsciously become part of our lives and made us their captive.
Let us find out their Indian alternatives and resolve to use products produced by the hard work of Indians," said PM Modi during his last edition of this year's Mann Ki Baat on December 27.