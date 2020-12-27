‘Resolve to make India free from single-use plastic’: PM Modi

Global  
 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to resolve to make the country free from single-use plastic and appreciated the efforts by some people for undertaking cleanliness drive.

“We have to think how garbage gets on beaches and mountains in the first place; after all, it is one amongst us who leaves this garbage there, we should take a resolve that we will not leave garbage at all,” said PM Modi.

“We should take a vow that we will not litter, this is the first resolve of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.

I want to remind you of one more thing which couldn't be discussed much because of coronavirus.

We have to make our country free from single-use plastic; this should also be one of the resolutions for 2021,” he added.

