Three dead in Rockford bowling alley shooting

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:54s
Three dead in Rockford bowling alley shooting

Three dead in Rockford bowling alley shooting

A suspect has been arrested after three people were killed and three others were injured in a nighttime shooting at an Illinois bowling alley.


