Three dead in Rockford bowling alley shooting Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:54s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:54s - Published Three dead in Rockford bowling alley shooting A suspect has been arrested after three people were killed and three others were injured in a nighttime shooting at an Illinois bowling alley. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Shooting at Illinois bowling alley leaves 3 dead, 3 injured A gunman opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others...

New Zealand Herald - Published 5 hours ago



Three shot dead after gunman opens fire at bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois A suspect is in custody after what authorities believe was a random attack at Don Carter Lanes, 80...

Upworthy - Published 7 hours ago



