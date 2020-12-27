Weather warnings in place as Storm Bella moves through UK

The vast majority of the UK is subject to weather warnings as Storm Bella –and its gusts of more than 80mph – continues to pass through the country.South Wales and the south coast of England could see winds of up to 70mph, andexposed coastal areas up to 80mph, as the second named storm of the 2020/21season continues.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning with communitiesfrom Cornwall to Kent told to expect building damage and the possibility offlying debris in the stormy conditions.