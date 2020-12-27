Mount Airy Family Visiting Nashville Describe Being Woken By Blast Christmas Morning

Mount Airy Man Visiting Nashville For Holidays Awoken By Blast On Christmas MorningJoseph Fafala says his family has been staying in a hotel just five blocks away.
Possible human 'tissue' at Nashville blast siteA parked motor home exploded in downtown Nashville at dawn on Friday morning minutes after a recorded announcement emanating from the vehicle warned of a bomb, in what police said was an "intentional..
Man living near explosion describes what happened before the blastBuck McCoy, who lives in the area of downtown Nashville near the Christmas morning explosions, explains what he heard leading up to the blast