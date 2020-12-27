Mount Airy Family Visiting Nashville Describe Being Woken By Blast Christmas Morning

The family says authorities have roped off the explosion site for blocks.



Related videos from verified sources Mount Airy Man Visiting Nashville For Holidays Awoken By Blast On Christmas Morning



Joseph Fafala says his family has been staying in a hotel just five blocks away. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:44 Published 8 hours ago Possible human 'tissue' at Nashville blast site



A parked motor home exploded in downtown Nashville at dawn on Friday morning minutes after a recorded announcement emanating from the vehicle warned of a bomb, in what police said was an "intentional.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:27 Published 1 day ago Man living near explosion describes what happened before the blast



Buck McCoy, who lives in the area of downtown Nashville near the Christmas morning explosions, explains what he heard leading up to the blast Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:58 Published 2 days ago