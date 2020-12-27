Global  
 

Wonder Woman 1984- Review| Gal Gadot| Chris Pine|Kristen Wiig| Patty Jenkins|Pedro Pascal

Video Credit: desimartini - Duration: 02:59s
Diana Prince (Gal Gadot), the Amazonian warrior is up against new challenges as an ancient magical stone appears in the story.

The stone fulfils one wish, of the person who beholds it.

The stone ends up in the pockets of power hungry businessman Max Lord, who unleashes chaos upon the world.

While Wonder Woman is touted as DC’s one of the best films, Wonder Woman 1984 had high expectations to match.

Did it happen?

Watch our Review to find out…


