BJP will perform well in upcoming Panchayati Raj polls in HP: Anurag Thakur

BJP leader and Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur while speaking to ANI on December 25 reiterated his government's commitment to double farmers' income by 2022. On the ongoing protest, Thakur said that solution can only be found through dialogue. "Many farmers have thanked PM Modi for the new agriculture laws. We will double farmers' income by 2022. The government is ready to talk and clear doubts of the farmers who are protesting. A solution can be found only through dialogue. All the clauses of the farm laws are in favour of the farmers," Thakur told ANI in Delhi where farmers' protest entered its 30th day on Friday.
BJP's in-charge of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Anurag Thakur during his press conference informed that over 51% polling occurred in JandK's DDC elections. Further highlighting the vote share, Anurag Thakur said that BJP's vote share is 38.74% while that of Gupkar gang is 32.96%. Anurag Thakur said, "People participated extensively in the DDC election. Over 51% polling occurred which was very good compared to previous elections. Many parties in the Gupkar gang could not even challenge the BJP and Modi ji. BJP got 75 seats in Jammu and Kashmir which is the highest. The vote share of BJP is 38.74% and the total vote of Gupkar gang is 32.96%. BJP got a total of 4,87,364 votes and the total votes of NC, PDP and Congress together is 4,77,000 which is much less than BJP's vote."
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed people of Himachal Pradesh via video-conference on completion of 3 years of Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP govt in the state. During the address, Singh said, "CM Jai Ram Thakur has successfully run the govt for 3 yrs. I congratulate people of Himachal." Defence Minister added, "When UPA was in power at Centre, Himachal Pradesh received only Rs 22,000 crores. When Modi govt came to power, we gave 3 times more, considering the economy of Himachal Pradesh, not its size."
Those who are ruling Puducherry, even after Supreme Court directions are not conducting local body elections and preaching lessons on democracy, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 26. "Even after Supreme Court has directed that Panchayati and municipal elections should be conducted in Puducherry, the elections are not being conducted there. Those who keep on teaching me lessons on democracy are the ones who are running their government there," said PM Modi.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday hit out at BJP governments for bringing ordinances against religious conversion through fraudulent means, including those for the sake of marriage, claiming these violated the fundamental rights under the Constitution. Owaisi said an adult can marry anyone they want and alleged the intention of the BJP in bringing such laws against religious conversions was to make a mockery of the Constitution. He was referring to the recent promulgation of an ordinance by the Uttar Pradesh government against forcible or 'dishonest' religious conversions and the Madhya Pradesh cabinet giving its nod for a similar measure on Tuesday. Watch the full video for more details.
One of the favorite tourist spot of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla received fresh snowfall. Tourists, who thronged Shimla for New Year celebrations, enjoyed the white blanket of snow. The snowfall has also dipped the temperature in the region. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued cold wave warning during next two days.
With heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of the Pirpanjal mountain range, normal life in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district was thrown out of gear. The roads in Rajouri district have been blocked due to snow. Snow-clearing operation is underway. Several roads in upper Shimla and Manali were blocked due to heavy snowfall. Kufri in Shimla district witnessed 30 cm of snowfall, followed by 32 cm in Dalhousie of Chamba district, 14 cm in Manali of Kullu district and nine cm in Shimla city. Shimla received fresh snow cover on Monday morning leaving the entire town in a white blanket of snow. The tourists who arrived earlier were seen enjoying the snowfall. Watch the full video for details.
Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated first-of-its-kind remote monitoring of gas turbines across all Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. refineries in Hyderabad on December 29. This system will track operations of all 8 refineries operated by IOCL across India. It will enhance the operational reliability, productivity and environment sustainability of refineries at Digboi, Bongaigaon, Paradip, Panipat, Gujarat, Mathura, Barauni and Haldia.
Superstar Rajinikanth has announced that he will not be taking the political plunge as announced earlier. He cited health concerns and said that only he knows the pain behind taking the decision. ‘I inform with great regret I am unable to come to politics by floating a political party. Only I know the pain behind making this announcement,’ Rajinikanth said in a letter. The announcement comes days after Rajinikanth was discharged from a hospital in Hyderabad where he was undergoing treatment after suffering from high blood pressure, severe hypertension and exhaustion. Rajinikanth had earlier announced his plans to launch his political party in January next year ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly polls. Watch the full video for all the details.
JDU leader KC Tyagi lashed out at the BJP over the defection of 6 JDU MLAs to the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh. ‘We express anguish over six JD (U) MLAs from Arunachal Pradesh joining BJP. This is not a good sign for alliance politics,’ Tyagi said during a press conference. He also attacked the BJP over the Love Jihad law in several BJP ruled states and said that the JDU does not support such divisive laws. ‘An atmosphere of hatred and division is being created in the country in the name of 'love jihad'. Provisions of the Constitution and CrPC give freedom to two adults to choose life partners of their choice irrespective of one's religion or caste,’ the senior JDU leader said. Earlier Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar downplayed the exit of the MLAs and said that ‘they have gone their own way’. JDU is part of the NDA government in Centre and won Bihar election in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP. Watch the full video for all the details.
BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on December 28 said that CM Nitish Kumar agreed to become Chief Minister of Bihar on request of Janata Dal (United), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) leaders. He said, "Nitish Kumar didn't want to be the Chief Minister (of Bihar). BJP and JDU leaders told him that we fought the poll on his name and vision and said that people had voted for him. In the end, he accepted to become the Chief Minister on request of JDU, BJP and VIP leaders." On JD (U) MLAs joining BJP in Arunachal Pradesh, Sushil Modi said, "Leaders of JD (U) have said that whatever has happened in Arunachal Pradesh will not affect the alliance in Bihar and Bihar government. BJP-JD(U) alliance in Bihar is unbreakable. The government will work for 5 years under the guidance of Nitish Kumar."
