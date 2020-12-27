Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:17s - Published 2 days ago

BJP will perform well in upcoming Panchayati Raj polls in HP: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister of Finance Anurag Thakur on December 27 said that BJP will perform well in upcoming Panchayati Raj polls in Himachal Pradesh.

"We won elections in Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir, UP, Bihar and even the general election.

In coming days, Panchayati Raj polls will be held in Himachal Pradesh and I am confident that BJP will perform well in every corner of the state," said Union Minister Thakur.