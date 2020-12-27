Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BJP will perform well in upcoming Panchayati Raj polls in HP: Anurag Thakur

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:17s - Published
BJP will perform well in upcoming Panchayati Raj polls in HP: Anurag Thakur

BJP will perform well in upcoming Panchayati Raj polls in HP: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister of Finance Anurag Thakur on December 27 said that BJP will perform well in upcoming Panchayati Raj polls in Himachal Pradesh.

"We won elections in Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir, UP, Bihar and even the general election.

In coming days, Panchayati Raj polls will be held in Himachal Pradesh and I am confident that BJP will perform well in every corner of the state," said Union Minister Thakur.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Anurag Thakur Anurag Thakur Indian politician

Will double farmers' income by 2022, says Anurag Thakur amid protest [Video]

Will double farmers' income by 2022, says Anurag Thakur amid protest

BJP leader and Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur while speaking to ANI on December 25 reiterated his government's commitment to double farmers' income by 2022. On the ongoing protest, Thakur said that solution can only be found through dialogue. "Many farmers have thanked PM Modi for the new agriculture laws. We will double farmers' income by 2022. The government is ready to talk and clear doubts of the farmers who are protesting. A solution can be found only through dialogue. All the clauses of the farm laws are in favour of the farmers," Thakur told ANI in Delhi where farmers' protest entered its 30th day on Friday.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:45Published
BJP polled more votes than 'Gupkar Gang' in DDC elections: Anurag Thakur [Video]

BJP polled more votes than 'Gupkar Gang' in DDC elections: Anurag Thakur

BJP's in-charge of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Anurag Thakur during his press conference informed that over 51% polling occurred in JandK's DDC elections. Further highlighting the vote share, Anurag Thakur said that BJP's vote share is 38.74% while that of Gupkar gang is 32.96%. Anurag Thakur said, "People participated extensively in the DDC election. Over 51% polling occurred which was very good compared to previous elections. Many parties in the Gupkar gang could not even challenge the BJP and Modi ji. BJP got 75 seats in Jammu and Kashmir which is the highest. The vote share of BJP is 38.74% and the total vote of Gupkar gang is 32.96%. BJP got a total of 4,87,364 votes and the total votes of NC, PDP and Congress together is 4,77,000 which is much less than BJP's vote."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:08Published

Panchayati raj in India Panchayati raj in India

Defence Minister Singh hails Himachal CM ahead of Panchayati Raj polls [Video]

Defence Minister Singh hails Himachal CM ahead of Panchayati Raj polls

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed people of Himachal Pradesh via video-conference on completion of 3 years of Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP govt in the state. During the address, Singh said, "CM Jai Ram Thakur has successfully run the govt for 3 yrs. I congratulate people of Himachal." Defence Minister added, "When UPA was in power at Centre, Himachal Pradesh received only Rs 22,000 crores. When Modi govt came to power, we gave 3 times more, considering the economy of Himachal Pradesh, not its size."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:02Published
PM Modi hits back at Rahul Gandhi over 'no democracy in India' remark [Video]

PM Modi hits back at Rahul Gandhi over 'no democracy in India' remark

Those who are ruling Puducherry, even after Supreme Court directions are not conducting local body elections and preaching lessons on democracy, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 26. "Even after Supreme Court has directed that Panchayati and municipal elections should be conducted in Puducherry, the elections are not being conducted there. Those who keep on teaching me lessons on democracy are the ones who are running their government there," said PM Modi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:22Published

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

‘States can’t interfere…’: Owaisi slams BJP over religious conversion laws [Video]

‘States can’t interfere…’: Owaisi slams BJP over religious conversion laws

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday hit out at BJP governments for bringing ordinances against religious conversion through fraudulent means, including those for the sake of marriage, claiming these violated the fundamental rights under the Constitution. Owaisi said an adult can marry anyone they want and alleged the intention of the BJP in bringing such laws against religious conversions was to make a mockery of the Constitution. He was referring to the recent promulgation of an ordinance by the Uttar Pradesh government against forcible or 'dishonest' religious conversions and the Madhya Pradesh cabinet giving its nod for a similar measure on Tuesday. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:31Published

Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh State in northern India

Cold wave conditions intensify in north India

 Cold wave conditions intensified across north India on Tuesday due to "scattered to fairly widespread" snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh..
IndiaTimes

Former HP chief minister Shanta Kumar's wife dies of Covid-19

 Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumar's wife, Santosh Shailza, succumbed to Covid-19 in the early hours of Tuesday, Health Minister Rajiv Saizal..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Tourists rejoice as Shimla receives fresh snowfall [Video]

Watch: Tourists rejoice as Shimla receives fresh snowfall

One of the favorite tourist spot of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla received fresh snowfall. Tourists, who thronged Shimla for New Year celebrations, enjoyed the white blanket of snow. The snowfall has also dipped the temperature in the region. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued cold wave warning during next two days.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published
Heavy snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh; roads blocked [Video]

Heavy snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh; roads blocked

With heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of the Pirpanjal mountain range, normal life in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district was thrown out of gear. The roads in Rajouri district have been blocked due to snow. Snow-clearing operation is underway. Several roads in upper Shimla and Manali were blocked due to heavy snowfall. Kufri in Shimla district witnessed 30 cm of snowfall, followed by 32 cm in Dalhousie of Chamba district, 14 cm in Manali of Kullu district and nine cm in Shimla city. Shimla received fresh snow cover on Monday morning leaving the entire town in a white blanket of snow. The tourists who arrived earlier were seen enjoying the snowfall. Watch the full video for details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:03Published

Hyderabad Hyderabad Capital of Telangana, India

Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates system to monitor all 8 refineries of Indian Oil [Video]

Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates system to monitor all 8 refineries of Indian Oil

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated first-of-its-kind remote monitoring of gas turbines across all Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. refineries in Hyderabad on December 29. This system will track operations of all 8 refineries operated by IOCL across India. It will enhance the operational reliability, productivity and environment sustainability of refineries at Digboi, Bongaigaon, Paradip, Panipat, Gujarat, Mathura, Barauni and Haldia.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:15Published
‘Only I know the pain’: Rajinikanth won’t enter politics, cites health reasons [Video]

‘Only I know the pain’: Rajinikanth won’t enter politics, cites health reasons

Superstar Rajinikanth has announced that he will not be taking the political plunge as announced earlier. He cited health concerns and said that only he knows the pain behind taking the decision. ‘I inform with great regret I am unable to come to politics by floating a political party. Only I know the pain behind making this announcement,’ Rajinikanth said in a letter. The announcement comes days after Rajinikanth was discharged from a hospital in Hyderabad where he was undergoing treatment after suffering from high blood pressure, severe hypertension and exhaustion. Rajinikanth had earlier announced his plans to launch his political party in January next year ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly polls. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:24Published

3 with UK variant in Karnataka; 3 more in Hyderabad, Pune

 At least six of the more than 100 UK returnees who’ve tested Covid-19 positive so far have been found to be infected by the new UK variant, with three of them..
IndiaTimes

First 6 cases of new Covid strain found in India as UK returnees test positive

 India has reported the first six cases of mutant Coronavirus strain as six returnees from the United Kingdom tested positive, the health ministry informed on..
IndiaTimes

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

BJP in damage-control mode as JD(U) expresses ‘anguish’

 In less than 24 hours after JD(U) publicly expressed its “anguish” over BJP inducting six of its seven MLAs into the party in Arunachal Pradesh, the saffron..
IndiaTimes

BJP's victory in Bihar polls, bypolls, local body elections shows people's faith in PM Modi: Smriti Irani

 The BJP's success in Bihar polls, bypolls and local body elections in various states since September 27, when the farm bills got President's assent, shows people..
IndiaTimes
‘Against alliance politics’: JDU on defection of 6 MLAs to BJP in Arunachal [Video]

‘Against alliance politics’: JDU on defection of 6 MLAs to BJP in Arunachal

JDU leader KC Tyagi lashed out at the BJP over the defection of 6 JDU MLAs to the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh. ‘We express anguish over six JD (U) MLAs from Arunachal Pradesh joining BJP. This is not a good sign for alliance politics,’ Tyagi said during a press conference. He also attacked the BJP over the Love Jihad law in several BJP ruled states and said that the JDU does not support such divisive laws. ‘An atmosphere of hatred and division is being created in the country in the name of 'love jihad'. Provisions of the Constitution and CrPC give freedom to two adults to choose life partners of their choice irrespective of one's religion or caste,’ the senior JDU leader said. Earlier Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar downplayed the exit of the MLAs and said that ‘they have gone their own way’. JDU is part of the NDA government in Centre and won Bihar election in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:17Published
Nitish Kumar became Bihar CM on request of BJP, JD (U): Sushil Modi [Video]

Nitish Kumar became Bihar CM on request of BJP, JD (U): Sushil Modi

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on December 28 said that CM Nitish Kumar agreed to become Chief Minister of Bihar on request of Janata Dal (United), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) leaders. He said, "Nitish Kumar didn't want to be the Chief Minister (of Bihar). BJP and JDU leaders told him that we fought the poll on his name and vision and said that people had voted for him. In the end, he accepted to become the Chief Minister on request of JDU, BJP and VIP leaders." On JD (U) MLAs joining BJP in Arunachal Pradesh, Sushil Modi said, "Leaders of JD (U) have said that whatever has happened in Arunachal Pradesh will not affect the alliance in Bihar and Bihar government. BJP-JD(U) alliance in Bihar is unbreakable. The government will work for 5 years under the guidance of Nitish Kumar."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published

Related videos from verified sources

Independents got more votes in DDC polls than PDP, Congress combined: Anurag Thakur [Video]

Independents got more votes in DDC polls than PDP, Congress combined: Anurag Thakur

BJP's in-charge of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Anurag Thakur took a dig at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and said that she has got a befitting reply for her statement of not unfurling the Tricolour over..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:05Published
Anurag Thakur assures BJP's victory in JandK's DDC polls [Video]

Anurag Thakur assures BJP's victory in JandK's DDC polls

Counting of votes for 280 constituencies of District Development Council underway in Jammu and Kashmir. BJP Incharge of JandK polls, Anurag Thakur assured that the party will outshine in the DDC polls...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published
Watch: Shikara capsizes during BJP rally amid DDC polls in J&K, people rescued [Video]

Watch: Shikara capsizes during BJP rally amid DDC polls in J&K, people rescued

A shikara, carrying BJP workers and mediapersons, capsized in the Dal Lake on Sunday during campaign for the ongoing District Development Council elections, officials said here. The shikara capsized..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:44Published