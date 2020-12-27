Smriti Irani takes jibe at Priyanka Gandhi over her 'Gai Bachao, Kisan Bachao' yatra

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday accused former Amethi MP and Congress president Rahul Gandhi of using foul language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and resorting to lies to spread confusion in the country. At this rate, the Congress will end up losing the Rae Bareli’s Lok Sabha seat too, represented by Congress President Sonia Gandhi, in 2024 elections, said Irani, who snatched Amethi Lok Sabha seat from Rahul Gandhi in 2019 general elections. “Rahul Gandhi uses foul language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is indulging in lies to create confusion in the country,” said Irani on the second day of her visit to her parliamentary constituency. Watch the full video for more details.
Union Minister and MP from Amethi, Smriti Irani addressed a rally on December 26 where she issued a stern warning to Congress and said if "they dared to harass or humiliate the BJP workers, they'll have to vacate Raebareli seat." "I want to say that the Congress should listen openly, the people of this region do not want to be harassed and if you dare to harass or humiliate the BJP workers, remember that in 2024 you will also vacate the Rae Bareli seat," said Smiri Irani at the rally.
Rahul Gandhi has launched a scathing attack on PM Modi over the farmer protests. After meeting the President over the issue, Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi and said that he is working to serve the interests of a select few at the expense of the interests of farmers. 'You have an incompetent man who does not understand anything and running a system on the behalf of three or four other people who understand everything. I want to tell the Prime Minister that these farmers are not going back home until these farm laws are repealed,’ Rahul Gandhi said. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi was detained by Delhi police along with other party workers while marching to Rashtrapati Bhawan. Watch the full video for all the details.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on December 24 said if the government is calling the protesting farmers ant-nationals, then the ruling dispensation is a sinner. She said, "It is a sin to use the kind of names they (BJP leaders and supporters) used for farmers. If government is calling them anti-nationals, then the government is a sinner." Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan was stopped by Delhi Police. The former Congress president will submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind over farmers' agitation.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a Gurbani Kirtan in Lucknow on the occasion of Sahibzada Diwas on December 27. He was accompanied by state Deputy chief ministers Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya. The day is remembered as the martyrdom of 4 sons of Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj. He is the 10th Guru of Sikhs and Mata Gujri.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during an address in Imphal targeted Congress party for doing 'nothing' during its regime in Northeast. "For a long time, Congress ruled in Northeast but did nothing, they didn't talk to extremist groups. People were dying and development was hindered. In the name of development, they only performed 'bhumi pujan' but we inaugurated those projects," said Union Home Minister.
Voting for the second and final phase of Gram Panchayat polls went underway in Karnataka on December 27. People lined-up at a polling centre at Kudi village in Kalaburagi. All three main political parties BJP, Congress, and JD(S) are contesting the polls.
A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged the centre is helping the corporates through the new farm laws amid the protests by farmers in Delhi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on December 25..