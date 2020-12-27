Global  
 

Smriti Irani takes jibe at Priyanka Gandhi over her 'Gai Bachao, Kisan Bachao' yatra

Speaking to ANI in UP's Raebareli on December 27, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani spoke on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's 'Gai Bachao, Kisan Bachao' yatra.

Irani said, "Those who captured lands of Uttar Pradesh farmers never returned it and who got advertisements published after brutal killing of cows by their officials in Kerala.

Do you think people of UP will forgive them?"


