Sunak: Brexit trade deal is an 'enormously unifying moment'
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Sunak: Brexit trade deal is an 'enormously unifying moment'
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has said that he believes the recently agreed Brexit trade deal represents an "enormously unifying moment for our country" because it "brings people together after the divisions of the past few years." Mr Sunak added that "for those who voted to leave this still means that we will have the freedom that people sought to control our laws, our borders, our trade, but for those who were anxious about the economic implications of leaving, they should be enormously reassured by the comprehensive nature of this free trade agreement, ensuring tariff free quota free access for British businesses to the European market, ensuring that close economic partnership and crucially protecting British jobs." Report by Czubalam.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
National Federation of Fishermen's Organisations' Chief Executive Barrie Deas says the fishing industry has been sacrificed in the Brexit trade deal. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has explained the government’s decision to freeze public sector worker pay rises, apart from NHS doctors and nurses and those who earn below the median wage of £24,000. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has insisted Britain is not turning its back on the world's poorest as he defended the government's plan to cut the foreign aid budget. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Interim Assistant Director of Public Health for Cornwall Council, Ruth Goldstein has said the move to tier two was “really necessary”. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Hundreds of families have been spending Christmas in evacuation centres after being forced from their homes because of flooding.
More than a thousand households in Bedforshire were advised to leave because of rising river levels. It comes as Storm Bella sweeps across the UK bringing more heavy rain and strong winds. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Home Secretary Priti Patel said the government will not rule out any preventative measures, including another national lockdown, when it comes to tackling the Covid pandemic. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn