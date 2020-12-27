Global  
 

Sunak: Brexit trade deal is an 'enormously unifying moment'

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has said that he believes the recently agreed Brexit trade deal represents an "enormously unifying moment for our country" because it "brings people together after the divisions of the past few years." Mr Sunak added that "for those who voted to leave this still means that we will have the freedom that people sought to control our laws, our borders, our trade, but for those who were anxious about the economic implications of leaving, they should be enormously reassured by the comprehensive nature of this free trade agreement, ensuring tariff free quota free access for British businesses to the European market, ensuring that close economic partnership and crucially protecting British jobs." Report by Czubalam.

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Rishi Sunak Rishi Sunak British Conservative politician, Chancellor of the Exchequer

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

