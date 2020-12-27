Global  
 

Storm Bella hits Brighton with heavy rain and strong winds

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Winds reached more than 100mph overnight as Storm Bella brought rain and blowy conditions across the UK.

Report by Czubalam.

