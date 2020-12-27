JD (U) workers celebrate after RCP Singh becomes party chief

RCP Singh to remain JD (U) president for next 3 years: KC Tyagi



Ramchandra Prasad Singh, member of Rajya Sabha has been elected as new party president of Janata Dal (United) on Dec 27. He took over the post from CM Nitish Kumar. During a press conference, JD (U) leader KC Tyagi said, "Nitish Kumar ji decided to relinquish the post of party president and proposed the name of RCP Singh for the same, following which RCP Singh has been elected as new party chief for next three years."

