JD (U) workers celebrate after RCP Singh becomes party chief

JD (U) workers celebrate after RCP Singh becomes party chief

JD (U) workers celebrate after RCP Singh becomes party chief

Janata Dal (United) workers celebrated outside the party office in Bihar's Patna on December 27.

They raised slogan-'Long Live Nitish Kumar'.

Speaking to ANI, the party workers said, "Nitish has chosen RCP Singh (Rajya Sabha MP) as JD(U) chief.

We are celebrating it."


