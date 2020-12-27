JD (U) workers celebrate after RCP Singh becomes party chief

Ramchandra Prasad Singh, member of Rajya Sabha has been elected as new party president of Janata Dal (United) on Dec 27. He took over the post from CM Nitish Kumar. During a press conference, JD (U) leader KC Tyagi said, "Nitish Kumar ji decided to relinquish the post of party president and proposed the name of RCP Singh for the same, following which RCP Singh has been elected as new party chief for next three years."
Janata Dal (United) showed anguish after their MLAs joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Arunachal Pradesh. He said, "We express anguish over six JD (U) MLAs from Arunachal Pradesh joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This is not a good sign for alliance politics."
Union Minister of Finance Anurag Thakur on December 27 said that BJP will perform well in upcoming Panchayati Raj polls in Himachal Pradesh. "We won elections in Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir, UP, Bihar and even the general election. In coming days, Panchayati Raj polls will be held in Himachal Pradesh and I am confident that BJP will perform well in every corner of the state," said Union Minister Thakur.
Speaking to ANI in Patna on December 27, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, Shivanand Tiwari said, "The way Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is behaving is problematic for his party. It was much needed for Nitish Kumar to remain in the position as BJP is hatching a conspiracy. He has wisdom and can calculate next step." "Although, his calculation went wrong when he left Mahagathbandhan," he added.
Indian National Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the party will soon start the procedure to elect a new party president. He said that Electoral Congress leaders, workers and..