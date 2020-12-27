Ancient fast-food restaurant found buried in Italy

Archaeologists found it buried in volcanic ash from when the city of Pompeii was destroyed thousands of years ago.

Unearthed: fast food, ancient-Roman style For the first time, archaeologists have unearthed a complete Roman-era fast-food stall in the ruins of Pompeii, with traces of food even remaining in some 2,000-year-old jars. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Archaeologists found containers at the site, which held nearly 2,000-year-old bone fragments of animals that were sold there.

A fast-food eatery at Pompeii has been excavated, helping to reveal dishes that were popular for the citizens of the ancient Roman city who were partial to..

The equivalent of a snack bar -- or perhaps even a food truck -- has surfaced in the ancient city of Pompeii ... and by the looks of it, those Romans sure liked..

Italy has entered a holiday lockdown. Model projects grave US death toll. Latest news on stimulus package, vaccines and the coronavirus death toll.

Armando Varricchio spoke with CBS News' Major Garrett for this week's episode of "The Takeout" podcast.

Italy's ambassador to the United States, Armando Varricchio, sits down with Major Garrett to discuss his country's relationship with President Trump and the..

First COVID-19 vaccinations take place in Rome and Prague An Italian nurse, Claudia Alivernini, became the first person in Italy to receive the COVID-19 vaccine while Czech prime minister Andrej Babis kicked off the country's coronavirus vaccination programme.