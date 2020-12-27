Ancient fast-food restaurant found buried in Italy

An Italian nurse, Claudia Alivernini, became the first person in Italy to receive the COVID-19 vaccine while Czech prime minister Andrej Babis kicked off the country's coronavirus vaccination programme.
For the first time, archaeologists have unearthed a complete Roman-era fast-food stall in the ruins of Pompeii, with traces of food even remaining in some 2,000-year-old jars. Julian Satterthwaite reports.
Michelin star chef Massimo Bottura spoke on how the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown changed his outlook regarding food, fine dining, and restaurants. Speaking at the 18th edition of the..
Michelin star chef Gaggan Anand spoke on his Covid lockdown experience on Day 5 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. In a conversation with chef Ritu Dalmia, Anand said that the lockdown was..
