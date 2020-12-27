Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ancient fast-food restaurant found buried in Italy

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:09s - Published
Ancient fast-food restaurant found buried in Italy

Ancient fast-food restaurant found buried in Italy

Archaeologists found it buried in volcanic ash from when the city of Pompeii was destroyed thousands of years ago.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Italy Italy Country in southern Europe

First COVID-19 vaccinations take place in Rome and Prague [Video]

First COVID-19 vaccinations take place in Rome and Prague

An Italian nurse, Claudia Alivernini, became the first person in Italy to receive the COVID-19 vaccine while Czech prime minister Andrej Babis kicked off the country's coronavirus vaccination programme.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Italy's ambassador to the U.S. on "The Takeout" — 12/25/20

 Italy's ambassador to the United States, Armando Varricchio, sits down with Major Garrett to discuss his country's relationship with President Trump and the..
CBS News

Italian ambassador to the U.S.: "January 20 will be a very important day"

 Armando Varricchio spoke with CBS News' Major Garrett for this week's episode of "The Takeout" podcast.
CBS News

Coronavirus updates: Italy begins Christmas lockdown; US states aren't bringing back restrictions fast enough, model warns

 Italy has entered a holiday lockdown. Model projects grave US death toll. Latest news on stimulus package, vaccines and the coronavirus death toll.
USATODAY.com

Pompeii Pompeii Ancient Roman city near modern Naples, Italy

Archaeologists Discover Ancient Roman Snack Bar in Pompeii

 The equivalent of a snack bar -- or perhaps even a food truck -- has surfaced in the ancient city of Pompeii ... and by the looks of it, those Romans sure liked..
TMZ.com

Mallard to go? Dig of Pompeii fast-food place reveals tastes

 A fast-food eatery at Pompeii has been excavated, helping to reveal dishes that were popular for the citizens of the ancient Roman city who were partial to..
New Zealand Herald

Archeologists unearth ancient "snack bar" in Pompeii

 Archaeologists found containers at the site, which held nearly 2,000-year-old bone fragments of animals that were sold there.
CBS News
Unearthed: fast food, ancient-Roman style [Video]

Unearthed: fast food, ancient-Roman style

For the first time, archaeologists have unearthed a complete Roman-era fast-food stall in the ruins of Pompeii, with traces of food even remaining in some 2,000-year-old jars. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published

Related videos from verified sources

'Just a place to eat?': Chef Bottura on reimagining restaurants amid Covid #HTLS2020 [Video]

'Just a place to eat?': Chef Bottura on reimagining restaurants amid Covid #HTLS2020

Michelin star chef Massimo Bottura spoke on how the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown changed his outlook regarding food, fine dining, and restaurants. Speaking at the 18th edition of the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:00Published
Covid lockdown 'perfect break' for chefs: Gaggan Anand explains at #HTLS2020 [Video]

Covid lockdown 'perfect break' for chefs: Gaggan Anand explains at #HTLS2020

Michelin star chef Gaggan Anand spoke on his Covid lockdown experience on Day 5 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. In a conversation with chef Ritu Dalmia, Anand said that the lockdown was..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:53Published