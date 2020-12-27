'No Corona, Corona No': Athawale's latest 'slogan' on new coronavirus strain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on self-reliance and said that due to COVID-19 pandemic, the supply chains got disrupted the world over but India developed new capabilities called 'Aatmanirbharata'. "Due to Corona, the supply chains got disrupted the world over but we learnt new lessons from each crisis. The nation also developed new capabilities. We can call this capability 'Aatmanirbharata' or self-reliance," said PM Modi during last Mann Ki Baat of the year 2020.
Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 25, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan spoke on Kerala government's recommendation to Governor for convening the Assembly over farm laws. MoS Muraleedharan said, "Kerala's COVID-19 death toll is higher than the national average. It should concentrate on containing it instead of focusing on non-issues or issues which aren't related to state."
BJP leader and Member of State for Agriculture, Kailash Choudhary took a jibe at Congress' farm law protest. He said that Rahul Gandhi is aiming for political gains through these stunts as they had themselves promised in their manifesto to implement these laws. Choudhary further assured that the government is in constant dialogue with the farmers. Kailash Choudhary said, "The whole country knows Rahul Gandhi; he is doing it for political gains. They themselves had promised in their manifesto to bring in these farm laws if elected. Therefore everything is being done for politics. But we are regularly in talk with the farmer and we have requested them for a dialogue to reach a solution."
The workers of Republican Party of India (RPI) celebrated outside the residence of Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment and president of RPI, Dr Ramdas Athawale. They celebrated on November 08 after he returned home from a private hospital post his COVID-19 recovery. Athawale had tested positive for coronavirus on October 27.