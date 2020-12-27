Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'No Corona, Corona No': Athawale's latest 'slogan' on new coronavirus strain

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:06s - Published
'No Corona, Corona No': Athawale's latest 'slogan' on new coronavirus strain

'No Corona, Corona No': Athawale's latest 'slogan' on new coronavirus strain

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment and president of Republican Party of India (RPI), Ramdas Athawale after his famous 'Go Corona, Corona Go' coined new slogan on new coronavirus strain.

MoS Athawale said, "Earlier, I gave the slogan 'Go Corona, Corona Go' and now corona is going." "For the new coronavirus strain, I give the slogan of 'No Corona, Corona No'," he added.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus Coronavirus Subfamily of viruses in the family Coronaviridae

India developed 'Aatmanirbharata' due to COVID: PM Modi [Video]

India developed 'Aatmanirbharata' due to COVID: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on self-reliance and said that due to COVID-19 pandemic, the supply chains got disrupted the world over but India developed new capabilities called 'Aatmanirbharata'. "Due to Corona, the supply chains got disrupted the world over but we learnt new lessons from each crisis. The nation also developed new capabilities. We can call this capability 'Aatmanirbharata' or self-reliance," said PM Modi during last Mann Ki Baat of the year 2020.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:51Published

No, Corona's beer sales did not suffer from the coronavirus

 Misinformation about Mexico's most famous beer was rampant at the beginning of the pandemic.
CBS News

Minister of State Junior minister assigned to assist a specific cabinet minister

Kerala's COVID-19 death toll higher than national average: MoS Muraleedharan [Video]

Kerala's COVID-19 death toll higher than national average: MoS Muraleedharan

Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 25, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan spoke on Kerala government's recommendation to Governor for convening the Assembly over farm laws. MoS Muraleedharan said, "Kerala's COVID-19 death toll is higher than the national average. It should concentrate on containing it instead of focusing on non-issues or issues which aren't related to state."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:48Published
'Rahul Gandhi is doing it for politics,' claims MoS, Agriculture over Congress' protests [Video]

'Rahul Gandhi is doing it for politics,' claims MoS, Agriculture over Congress' protests

BJP leader and Member of State for Agriculture, Kailash Choudhary took a jibe at Congress' farm law protest. He said that Rahul Gandhi is aiming for political gains through these stunts as they had themselves promised in their manifesto to implement these laws. Choudhary further assured that the government is in constant dialogue with the farmers. Kailash Choudhary said, "The whole country knows Rahul Gandhi; he is doing it for political gains. They themselves had promised in their manifesto to bring in these farm laws if elected. Therefore everything is being done for politics. But we are regularly in talk with the farmer and we have requested them for a dialogue to reach a solution."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published

Ramdas Athawale Ramdas Athawale

RPI workers celebrate outside Athawale's residence post his COVID-19 recovery [Video]

RPI workers celebrate outside Athawale's residence post his COVID-19 recovery

The workers of Republican Party of India (RPI) celebrated outside the residence of Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment and president of RPI, Dr Ramdas Athawale. They celebrated on November 08 after he returned home from a private hospital post his COVID-19 recovery. Athawale had tested positive for coronavirus on October 27.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

Republican Party of India (Athawale) Republican Party of India (Athawale) Splinter group of the Republican Party of India


Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Indian government ministry responsible for affirmative action


Related videos from verified sources

Covid: India's largest slum, Dharavi, records zero new cases on Dec 25 [Video]

Covid: India's largest slum, Dharavi, records zero new cases on Dec 25

India's largest slum, Dharavi, recorded zero new cases on December 25, 2020. The slum, located in Maharashtra's Mumbai, is home to over 8.5 lakh people spread over just 2.4 square kilometres. The..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:30Published
Health Officials Probe Whether New, More Contagious COVID-19 Strain Circulating In LA County [Video]

Health Officials Probe Whether New, More Contagious COVID-19 Strain Circulating In LA County

On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health sent out a memo asking laboratories to review data from positive coronavirus tests and report any unusual findings back to the..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:33Published
As COVID-19 Infections Surge In Los Angeles County [Video]

As COVID-19 Infections Surge In Los Angeles County

Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Los Angeles County is now testing for a new and more transmissible strain of the coronavirus, the Los Angeles Times reported. The county has seen a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published