'No Corona, Corona No': Athawale's latest 'slogan' on new coronavirus strain

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment and president of Republican Party of India (RPI), Ramdas Athawale after his famous 'Go Corona, Corona Go' coined new slogan on new coronavirus strain.

MoS Athawale said, "Earlier, I gave the slogan 'Go Corona, Corona Go' and now corona is going." "For the new coronavirus strain, I give the slogan of 'No Corona, Corona No'," he added.