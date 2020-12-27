Investigators search for clues in Nashville explosion
Investigators are searching for clues following an explosion in Nashville on Christmas.
U.S. agents search home after Nashville blast[NFA] Federal agents investigating an explosion in Nashville searched a two-story suburban house on Saturday for clues as to why a motor home blew up and injured three people in downtown Nashville on..
Person Of Interest Identified In Nashville ExplosionCBS News has learned investigators have at least one person in custody in the Christmas morning explosion in downtown Nashville. CBS News’ Jessi Mitchell reports.
Nashville Mayor Declares State Of Emergency, Enacts Curfew After ExplosionThe streets of Nashville are empty tonight as investigators try to figure out who is responsible for the blast.