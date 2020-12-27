Global  
 

Investigators search for clues in Nashville explosion

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Investigators are searching for clues following an explosion in Nashville on Christmas.


Eye Opener: Investigators search for clues in Nashville explosion

Investigators are desperately for clues behind a recreational vehicle explosion in downtown...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxNYTimes.com


Possible human remains found near Nashville blast site, police say

Federal investigators are combing for clues in Nashville’s downtown area after an RV exploded there...
CBS News - Published

Nashville explosion linked to suspicious vehicle

At least 20 buildings in downtown Nashville were damaged by an explosion early Christmas morning that...
CBS News - Published


U.S. agents search home after Nashville blast [Video]

[NFA] Federal agents investigating an explosion in Nashville searched a two-story suburban house on Saturday for clues as to why a motor home blew up and injured three people in downtown Nashville on..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published
Person Of Interest Identified In Nashville Explosion [Video]

CBS News has learned investigators have at least one person in custody in the Christmas morning explosion in downtown Nashville. CBS News’ Jessi Mitchell reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:12Published
Nashville Mayor Declares State Of Emergency, Enacts Curfew After Explosion [Video]

The streets of Nashville are empty tonight as investigators try to figure out who is responsible for the blast.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:30Published