Top 10 Most Incredible Real Life Twins

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 09:52s - Published 1 minute ago

In the immortal words of Dwight Schrute, "I love finding a good set of twins." For this list, we’re looking at the most remarkable twin siblings and stories about twins.

In the immortal words of Dwight Schrute, "I love finding a good set of twins." For this list, we’re looking at the most remarkable twin siblings and stories about twins.

Our countdown includes The McGuire Twins, Jennifer & June Gibbons, Abby & Brittany Hensel, and more!