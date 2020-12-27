Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top 10 Most Incredible Real Life Twins

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 09:52s - Published
Top 10 Most Incredible Real Life Twins

Top 10 Most Incredible Real Life Twins

In the immortal words of Dwight Schrute, "I love finding a good set of twins." For this list, we’re looking at the most remarkable twin siblings and stories about twins.

In the immortal words of Dwight Schrute, "I love finding a good set of twins." For this list, we’re looking at the most remarkable twin siblings and stories about twins.

Our countdown includes The McGuire Twins, Jennifer & June Gibbons, Abby & Brittany Hensel, and more!




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 20 Actors Who Fell in Love on Set [Video]

Top 20 Actors Who Fell in Love on Set

Most movies and shows have a little bit of romance, but these actors fell in love on set.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 19:52Published
Top 10 Real Life Plot Twists That Changed History Forever [Video]

Top 10 Real Life Plot Twists That Changed History Forever

We didn't see that coming! For this list, we’ll be going over the plot twists and other unexpected events that had a big impact on history.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:05Published
Identical twins earn six-figure salaries creating video games [Video]

Identical twins earn six-figure salaries creating video games

Identical 20-year-old twin brothers who created their first video game agedjust 13 are now earning at least £100,000 a year each, have paid off theirparents' mortgage and are financing their siblings'..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:18Published