La Scala In Beverly Hills Urged To Scrap Plans For 'Secret' NYE Party Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:32s - Published 4 minutes ago La Scala In Beverly Hills Urged To Scrap Plans For 'Secret' NYE Party A New Year's Eve dinner party that was allegedly being promoted by a famous Beverly Hills restaurant is no longer a secret and officials are hoping to put a stop to the event. Lesley Marin reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like