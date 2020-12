Pope Francis on Sunday remembered victims of COVID-19 and praised health workers for their commitment in the fight against the virus as Europe launched a massive vaccination drive.

Pope Francis delivered his Christmas message virtually from a lectern inside the Vatican instead of from the central balcony of St Peter's Basilica before tens..

There were no crowds in the Vatican's St. Peter's Square on Christmas Day, where normally they gather in their tens of thousands to hear the Pope's blessing. And..

Pope remembers COVID-19 victims on Vaccine Day