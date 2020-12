Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 05:28s - Published 21 seconds ago

Will the media tune out Trump when Biden takes office?

Brian Stelter and Jake Tapper discuss the parallel universes of information in the Trump years, the “MAGA media,” and how Trump changed CNN.

Stelter asks about coverage of Trump in the Biden years, and Tapper says “I’m sure that he will try to remain as much in the news as possible, but the truth of the matter is he will not be as relevant.”