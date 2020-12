Dale: 'Coverage of Biden is going to be equally rigorous' Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 04:59s - Published 2 minutes ago Dale: 'Coverage of Biden is going to be equally rigorous' Daniel Dale, who has fact-checked Trump for years, says “calling a lie a lie” is not a show of bias, it’s “objective truth.” He says the incoming president is not nearly as dishonest, but his fact-checking will be “equally rigorous.” 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like