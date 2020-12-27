Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top Dems To AOC: Don't Challenge Schumer For Senate

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Top Dems To AOC: Don't Challenge Schumer For Senate

Top Dems To AOC: Don't Challenge Schumer For Senate

There are rumors swirling that Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is eying Chuck Schumer's senate seat.

New York political insiders think she will try to primary Schumer in 2022.

New York State's Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs has urged AOC not to primary Schumer.

Jacobs told the NY Post AOC would "absolutely" lose if she challenged Schumer.

When asked if she would run for Senate, she has previously said that she doesn't know.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

McConnell announces deal on COVID-19 relief [Video]

McConnell announces deal on COVID-19 relief

U.S. congressional leaders have reached agreement on a $900 billion package to provide the first new aid in months to an economy hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, the Senate's top Republican and..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:14Published
Schumer Had To Tell Feinstein To Step Down [Video]

Schumer Had To Tell Feinstein To Step Down

Dianne Feinstein is the oldest member of the US Senate. According to a report in the New Yorker, the California senator is having noticeable issues with her memory. The issues have gotten so bad that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Woman gets COVID-19 for a second time [Video]

Woman gets COVID-19 for a second time

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wants president-elect Joe Biden to forgive student loan debt with an executive order once he takes office. The order would cancel the first $50,000 of a person's..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:23Published