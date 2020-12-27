Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:30s - Published 7 minutes ago

Top Dems To AOC: Don't Challenge Schumer For Senate

There are rumors swirling that Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is eying Chuck Schumer's senate seat.

New York political insiders think she will try to primary Schumer in 2022.

New York State's Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs has urged AOC not to primary Schumer.

Jacobs told the NY Post AOC would "absolutely" lose if she challenged Schumer.

When asked if she would run for Senate, she has previously said that she doesn't know.