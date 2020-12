'Part of our mission': KCVA begins Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:33s - Published 4 minutes ago The Kansas City VA Hospital is vaccinating hundreds of high-risk Vets The Kansas City VA Hospital is vaccinating hundreds of high-risk Vets 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NEW DETAILS ON THE COVID 10VACCINATION EFFORT.KANSAS CITY’S VA MEDICAL CENTERNOW IS VACCINATING HIGH-PRIORITYVETERANS.200 APPOINTMENTS WERE SCHEDULEDFOR TODAY.KMBC 9’S ROB HUGHES HAS THESTORY.





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective, Company Reports



Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective, Company Reports. The company released the data, which was confirmed by members of the Data Safety and Monitoring Board, on Monday. It was one of the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:06 Published on November 16, 2020