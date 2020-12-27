COVID-19 positive prisoners escape from hospital in UP's Bulandshahr

Global  
 

Four prisoners who were hospitalised after being tested positive of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr escaped.

Most of the escaped prisoners were thieves, one of them is jailed for eve-teasing.

Police succeeded in arresting three escaped prisoners and one is still absconding.

Search operation is on to nab the fourth prisoner.


