Chelsea need to learn lessons after defeat at Arsenal - Lampard

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports
Chelsea need to learn lessons after defeat at Arsenal - Lampard

Chelsea need to learn lessons after defeat at Arsenal - Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is expecting his team to bounce back against Aston Villa after suffering their third successive away defeat.


Changing fortunes? Arteta's 'special day' leaves Lampard 'angry'

 Mikel Arteta hails Arsenal's win as 'a special day' but Frank Lampard calls his team 'lazy' after Chelsea's 3-1 defeat.
BBC News
Mikel Arteta hopes Chelsea win will be a turning point for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta hopes Chelsea win will be a turning point for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta is hoping Arsenal’s Boxing Day win over London rivals Chelsea canprove to be a turning point for his side.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
'I sensed the energy and how much they wanted it' - Arteta on Arsenal win over Chelsea

'I sensed the energy and how much they wanted it' - Arteta on Arsenal win over Chelsea

Mikel Arteta says that Arsenal's win "was down to everybody" as his side bounce back from a poor run of form with a 3-1 win over Chelsea.

Credit: Reuters - Sports

Frank Lampard happy to see Tammy Abraham back in the goals

Frank Lampard happy to see Tammy Abraham back in the goals

Frank Lampard was pleased to see Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham get his rewardwith a late brace in the 3-0 win over West Ham on Monday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Frank Lampard disappointed with Chelsea's performance in Wolves defeat

Frank Lampard disappointed with Chelsea’s performance in Wolves defeat

Boss Frank Lampard was disappointed his Chelsea players dropped theirstandards for the second time in four days to suffer a last-gasp PremierLeague defeat at Wolves. Pedro Neto struck in the fifth minute of stoppagetime to claim a 2-1 comeback win for the hosts.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

'A natural talent & comparisons to Ballack' - is it now or never for Barkley?

 Will Ross Barkley, 'one of English football's great natural talents of the last decade', finally fulfil his potential at Aston Villa?
BBC News

Sam Allardyce: How big is the task facing the new West Brom manager?

 West Brom were thumped 3-0 at home by West Midlands rivals Aston Villa in Sam Allardyce's first game in charge, so how big is the task facing him at The..
BBC News

Aston Villa ensure miserable start for Allardyce at West Brom

 Sam Allardyce's reign as West Bromwich Albion manager gets off to a miserable start as Aston Villa outclass the 10-man Baggies.
BBC News

Chelsea's defeat at Arsenal proves Frank Lampard must drop Timo Werner

Chelsea's defeat at Arsenal proves Frank Lampard must drop Timo Werner Chelsea forward Timo Werner endured another evening to forget in their 3-1 drubbing away at Arsenal...
Daily Star

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea: Chelsea 'lacked' energy and desire - Frank Lampard

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard criticised his team's first half performance against Arsenal saying it...
BBC Sport

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea: Perfect Boxing Day or lazy afternoon?

Mikel Arteta hails Arsenal's win as 'a special day' but Frank Lampard calls his team 'lazy' after...
BBC Sport


'Lampard not getting best out of players'

'Lampard not getting best out of players'

The Independent's Senior Football Correspondent Melissa Reddy says Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is not getting the best from 'his most dangerous players' after their 3-1 defeat at Arsenal.

Credit: Sky Sports UK
Lampard: Not good enough

Lampard: Not good enough

Frank Lampard speaks to Sky Sports following Chelsea's 3-1 defeat to Arsenal.

Credit: Sky Sports UK
Neville: Chelsea have to beat Arsenal

Neville: Chelsea have to beat Arsenal

Sky Sports' Gary Neville believes Frank Lampard will be left disappointed if Chelsea fail to beat Arsenal ahead of their Premier League encounter.

Credit: Sky Sports UK