'Person Of Interest' Identified In Nashville RV Bombing

When a parked RV exploded in Nashville on Christmas Day, three people were injured a much of a downtown street was destroyed.

Now, Business Insider reports law enforcement has identified Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, as a 'person of interest.'

Authorities called the blast 'intentional,' and hundreds of investigators quickly fanned out to determine a motive and pinpoint a culprit.

Shortly before the RV exploded, an audio recording urged people to evacuate the area, warning that a bomb would be detonated in 15 minutes.

Possible human remains were found near the explosion, but it's still unclear whether the remains belonged to a victim or someone connected to the explosion.