Hockey clip

Its an easy save for the goaltender this time.

Minutes later -- the havoc making a push again -- a setup pass to rob darrar looks like a golden opportunity -- he can't hit the net but the puck stays down and issac johnson puts it across to set off the sirens and the crowd is loving it...it's been a while right -- why not soak it up??

Shortly after that max milosek with a glove save to keep huntsville in front -- he makes it look so easy.

Now here's the moment you've all been waiting for -- puck heads towards the boards and we get a massive collision -- you know what that means, fight, fight, fight -- the guys get into it and