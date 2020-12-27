Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2 COVID Pandemic Unemployment Benefits Expire

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:02s - Published
2 COVID Pandemic Unemployment Benefits Expire

2 COVID Pandemic Unemployment Benefits Expire

CBS4's Nancy Chen reports Americans won't get additional unemployment benefits if President Donald Trump doesn't sign Congress' COVID relief bill.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Millions losing benefits as Trump refuses to sign aid bill

Millions of Americans struggling through the pandemic faced the loss of unemployment benefits as...
News24 - Published Also reported by •Upworthy


What happens if Donald Trump doesn't sign the COVID aid bill and the US government runs out of money?

Millions of Americans struggling through the pandemic are facing the loss of unemployment benefits as...
SBS - Published

Unemployment benefits expire for millions of Americans as Trump rages

Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans struggling to make ends meet lapsed overnight as U.S....
CTV News - Published Also reported by •UpworthyUSATODAY.com



Related videos from verified sources

Sanders Blasts Trump's 'Unbelievably Cruel' Refusal To Sign Relief Bill [Video]

Sanders Blasts Trump's 'Unbelievably Cruel' Refusal To Sign Relief Bill

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had harsh words on Sunday for President Donald Trump, saying Trump was 'unbelievably cruel.' Business Insider reports Sanders was irate at Trump for not signing the..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:35Published
Unemployment Benefits Expire For Millions Of Americans As President Trump Demands Changes In COVID-19 Bill [Video]

Unemployment Benefits Expire For Millions Of Americans As President Trump Demands Changes In COVID-19 Bill

Dan Koob reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:35Published
COVID Relief Bill Stalled With Millions Of Americans Set To Lose Unemployment Benefits [Video]

COVID Relief Bill Stalled With Millions Of Americans Set To Lose Unemployment Benefits

Millions of Americans are set to lose their unemployment benefits, and with a stalled COVID relief bill, there's desperation for those counting on that money; CBS2's Cory James reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:39Published