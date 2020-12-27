2 COVID Pandemic Unemployment Benefits Expire
CBS4's Nancy Chen reports Americans won't get additional unemployment benefits if President Donald Trump doesn't sign Congress' COVID relief bill.
Sanders Blasts Trump's 'Unbelievably Cruel' Refusal To Sign Relief BillVermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had harsh words on Sunday for President Donald Trump, saying Trump was 'unbelievably cruel.' Business Insider reports Sanders was irate at Trump for not signing the..
Unemployment Benefits Expire For Millions Of Americans As President Trump Demands Changes In COVID-19 BillDan Koob reports.
COVID Relief Bill Stalled With Millions Of Americans Set To Lose Unemployment BenefitsMillions of Americans are set to lose their unemployment benefits, and with a stalled COVID relief bill, there's desperation for those counting on that money; CBS2's Cory James reports.