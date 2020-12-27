Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 03:26s - Published 4 minutes ago

NBC 26 weather forecast

Monday is going to be quiet with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 20s.

Clouds will be increasing on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

There is a storm that will be moving in on Wednesday next week that will require monitoring.

Depending on where the storm sets up, someone in the Midwest will get quiet a bit of snowfall.

Right now it appears our area will see snow to start, and then turn over to a wintry mix during the middle part of the storm, followed by some light snow as things wrap up.