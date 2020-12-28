Global  
 

Video Credit: KDRV - Published
Jacksonville keeps holiday traditions alive during pandemic

A local carriage service is offering history tours of Jacksonville, highlighting the town’s festive lights.

House speaker nancy pechristmas is over, but e unique business is continuing to spread post-holiday cheer around jacksonville.

Rose's horse drawn wagon rides is offering history tours of jacksonville, highlighting the town's festive lights.

Gary rose says he's been giving rides for about three years, but this time around, he says more people want to see jacksonville's lights after the holidays.

"i think it's just something completely different and very few people have ever taken a wagon ride.

And at this point in time, there's just, people are needing things to do.

And it's definitely a fun event for people to do.

It just brings families together for sure.

It just amazes me how happy people are."

The history tour runs through january second, so if you'd like to take a ride you've only got about a week left to do so.




