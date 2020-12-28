Steph Curry makes 105 3-pointers in a row

She was a rare woman in broadcast sports journalism when she began her career in the late 1960s, but she helped pave the way for the many women who followed.

Nearly a third of all Americans, 105 million people, are facing dangerous weather this Christmas Eve. This comes as many ignore advice to stop the spread of..

Chicago-born signer and actor Tommy Sands first made a name for himself in the music industry in the late '50s with smash singles like "Teen-Age Crush" and..

Defending champions LA Lakers lose to the LA Clippers on the opening night of the season while the Brooklyn Nets beat the Golden State Warriors.

Stephen Curry and Under Armour Launch 'Curry Brand The brand, which will feature apparel for several sports, was announced on Monday.

Steph Curry made one 3-pointer at the Warriors' practice Saturday in Chicago. Then, he made another and another and another.

Stephen Curry makes 105 straight 3-pointers in practice Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry smashes his own record by throwing 105 conseuctive 3-pointers during a practice session on Saturday. Video Credit: Instagram/Golden State Warriors