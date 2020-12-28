Steph Curry makes 105 3-pointers in a row

Global  
 

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry threw a sensational 105 conseuctive 3-pointers during a practice session in Chicago on Saturday.


Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry smashes his own record by throwing 105 conseuctive 3-pointers during a practice session on Saturday. Video Credit: Instagram/Golden State Warriors

 Steph Curry made one 3-pointer at the Warriors' practice Saturday in Chicago. Then, he made another and another and another.
The brand, which will feature apparel for several sports, was announced on Monday.

 Defending champions LA Lakers lose to the LA Clippers on the opening night of the season while the Brooklyn Nets beat the Golden State Warriors.
It was not a good return to the court for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors as Steph and company were blown out by former teammate Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has surprised the organizer of an Oakland community group whose delivery truck was stolen and damaged by providing his organization with a new truck. Kenny Choi..

