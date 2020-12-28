Global  
 

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield sends message of hope to fan battling cancer

Baker Mayfield sends message of hope to fan battling cancer.

Tom Seipel, a lifelong and loyal fan of the Cleveland Browns, was thousands of miles from his home in Ohio working as a pastor and missionary when his life changed forever.

The Cleveland Browns pulled a win out this weekend against the Tennessee Titans, and Colin Cowherd has some nice things to say about their quarterback Baker Mayfield. Hear why this is the first time..

From rap lyrics to movie lines to citing a popular commercial, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been enjoying dropping random references throughout his post-game quotes and they do not disappoint.

