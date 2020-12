COVID Relief Bill Signed but Local Business Owners Say More Is Needed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:33s - Published 3 minutes ago COVID Relief Bill Signed but Local Business Owners Say More Is Needed Sunday night the president signed legislation for $900 billion in coronavirus economic aid but small business owners in the Bay Area say it's far from what's needed to avert layoffs and potential bankruptcies. Da Lin reports. (12-26-20) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Business owners calling for relief



Small businesses in the Kansas City metro are counting on another COVID-19 relief bill to stay afloat as the pandemic continues into the new year. It's a waiting game they don't want to play. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:31 Published 2 hours ago 2 COVID Pandemic Unemployment Benefits Expire



CBS4's Nancy Chen reports Americans won't get additional unemployment benefits if President Donald Trump doesn't sign Congress' COVID relief bill. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:02 Published 3 hours ago Sanders Blasts Trump's 'Unbelievably Cruel' Refusal To Sign Relief Bill



Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had harsh words on Sunday for President Donald Trump, saying Trump was 'unbelievably cruel.' Business Insider reports Sanders was irate at Trump for not signing the.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:35 Published 4 hours ago