Can beauty open our hearts to difficult conversations? | Titus Kaphar

An artwork's color or composition can pull you in -- and put you on the path to having important and difficult conversations, says artist Titus Kaphar.

In this stunning talk, he reflects on his artistic evolution and takes us on a tour of his career -- from "The Jerome Project," which draws on religious icons to examine the US criminal justice system, to "From a Tropical Space," a haunting body of work that centers around Black mothers whose children have disappeared.

Kaphar also shares the idea behind NXTHVN, an arts incubator and community for young people in his hometown.