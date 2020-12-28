Skip to main content
Man arrested after crashing truck into bar, killing 2

A man is in jail for murder after investigators say he crashed his truck into an illinois bar.

According to police... the crash happened yesterday evening.

Police say this man -- michael mattox -- crashed into the patio of "deuce's wild saloon" on south west street in olney.

2-people standing on the patio died.

Police have identified the victims as "judy jourdan" and "deann richardson."

Mattox was arrested and is facing murder

