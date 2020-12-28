Man arrested after crashing truck into bar, killing 2

France: Second Terror Attack In Avignon As Man Shot Dead By Police
Eurasia Review
France has been struck by two terror attacks as three people were killed - two of them beheaded - in an attack in Nice hours before..
Anonymous.
A man is in jail for murder after investigators say he crashed his truck into an illinois bar.
According to police... the crash happened yesterday evening.
Police say this man -- michael mattox -- crashed into the patio of "deuce's wild saloon" on south west street in olney.
2-people standing on the patio died.
Police have identified the victims as "judy jourdan" and "deann richardson."
Mattox was arrested and is facing murder
France has been struck by two terror attacks as three people were killed - two of them beheaded - in an attack in Nice hours before..
072720 11 pm