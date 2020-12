Former Largo High School star Bobby Roundtree continues to inspire after injury



Bobby Roundtree's life changed forever after he suffered a spinal cord injury in May of 2019, but he's not letting this setback dictate the rest of his life. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:38 Published 1 day ago

No Shortage Of Fun Despite Texas High School Football Playoffs Happening On Christmas Eve



No Shortage Of Fun Despite Texas High School Football Playoffs Happening On Christmas Eve Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:17 Published 3 days ago