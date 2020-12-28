AT&T Restores Service Days After Explosion

The Vast Majority of Customers Had Service Expired by Sunday Night

After some customer went without service all weekend -- at&t announced in a statement this afternoon that 96 percent of its wireless network has been restored -- with the goal of having all of its services fully functional by this evening.

Waay 31's max cohan tells us how people were impacted this weekend and where things stand.

For at&t customers around the region -- damage to the communication company's facilities suffered during the explosion friday morning left them out of the loop christmas weekend.

"i rely on my phone for work, so if anybody i work with tried to get in touch with me today, sorry.

It's out of my hands."

Other customers like kim brown say they were unable to celebrate virtually with loved ones in other states.

"i have family in maryland and i was unable to see them -- facetime with them or anything, so it's been difficult."

Service disruptions were reported by at&t customers across parts of kentucky, tennessee and alabama as a result of the explosion -- the company says the impacted facility includes connection points for regional internet services as well as local wireless, internet and video .

This impacted credit card services at businesses like walmart and impacted phone lines and 9-1-1 services for several law enforcement agencies.

Most were back up and running sunday..when at&t ceo's issued a message to customers -- jeff mcelfresh acknowledging that some customers were still experiencing outages, but added that 96 percent of the company's wireless network, 60 percent of business services and 86 percent of consumer broadband and entertainment services wer up and running as of 4:15 this afternoon -- with the goal of having service fully restored late sunday...max cohan, waay 31 news.