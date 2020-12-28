Police identify Anthony Quinn Warner as Nashville bomber
Authorities have identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner from Antioch, Tennessee, as the Nashville bomber.
Former FBI deputy director on how police confirm suspect as bomberFormer FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to authorities identifying 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the Nashville bomber after matching his DNA to remains found at the scene of the..
FBI: Suspect In Nashville Bombing Died In BlastThe agency said the suspect, 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner, appears to have acted alone in the Christmas Day blast. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.
Anthony Warner identified as Christmas Day bomberLaw enforcement officials identified Anthony Warner of Antioch as the Christmas Day bomber.