Police identify Anthony Quinn Warner as Nashville bomber

Authorities have identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner from Antioch, Tennessee, as the Nashville bomber.


Anthony Quinn Warner Confirmed as Nashville Bomber, Died in Explosion

Authorities have confirmed the identity of the Nashville bomber -- it's who everyone thought it might...
Bomber died in Nashville blast, officials say

Officials have named Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, as the bomber in the Christmas day explosion on...
How Nashville suicide bomber Anthony Warner was sued by his own mom in property dispute

Nashville bomber Anthony Quinn Warner was involved in an ugly dispute over property that became so...
Former FBI deputy director on how police confirm suspect as bomber [Video]

Former FBI deputy director on how police confirm suspect as bomber

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to authorities identifying 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the Nashville bomber after matching his DNA to remains found at the scene of the..

FBI: Suspect In Nashville Bombing Died In Blast [Video]

FBI: Suspect In Nashville Bombing Died In Blast

The agency said the suspect, 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner, appears to have acted alone in the Christmas Day blast. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

Anthony Warner identified as Christmas Day bomber [Video]

Anthony Warner identified as Christmas Day bomber

Law enforcement officials identified Anthony Warner of Antioch as the Christmas Day bomber.

