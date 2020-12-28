Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:30s - Published 2 minutes ago

Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill, After Days of Delay .

President Donald Trump signed the massive $2.3 trillion legislation at the eleventh hour.

Avoiding a government shutdown and extending additional unemployment benefits that had lapsed during the delay.

Congress approved the bipartisan legislation on Monday.

$900 billion of the $2.3 trillion is earmarked specifically for a number of COVID relief programs. The remaining portion of the bill is intended to fund the government at large.

While the passage of the bill was veto-proof, Trump's refusal to sign the legislation for nearly a week has several significant implications.

Notably, pandemic unemployment assistance recipients will not receive a week of payments due to the lapse of the program on the 26th.

Nearly 12 million Americans are currently receiving some form of federal unemployment assistance.

Also, when Americans will receive the $600 stimulus checks is now in question.

Trump's Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin initially stated direct deposits would begin to hit bank accounts as early as this week.

Trump stated his refusal to sign the bill was due to the dollar amount of the stimulus checks, which he says he wanted raised to $2000 per individual.

The Democrat-led House of Representatives will vote for the second time on Monday to expand the stimulus payments.

The first bid to expand payments was rejected by Republicans on Thursday