India's COVID-19 recoveries over 97 lakh

In a major development, Mumbai's Dharavi reported zero positive cases of coronavirus on December 25 for the first time since the pandemic reached the country earlier this year. Caseload used to be very high at massive slum. Spread over an area of more than 2.1 square kilometres and with population of about 10,00,000, makes Dharavi a densely populated area. Dr Pradeep Awate, State Surveillance Officer of Maharashtra said, "Dharavi model underlines importance of community-based model and community participation in any public health crisis." "The model of tracing, testing and treatment was found to be useful due to community participation and vital role played by private doctors in Dharavi with the guidance of bureaucracy and public health department," he added. Maharashtra has reported 57,955 active cases, 18,06,298 recoveries and 49,129 fatalities, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).
As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on December 17 reported single-day spike of 24,010 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 355 deaths in the same period pushed the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,44,451. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 99,56,558 which include 3,22,366 active infections. More than 94,89,740 people have recovered from the virus with 33,291 new discharges in last 24 hours. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,58,960 samples were tested on December 16. Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till December 16 are 15,78,05,240.
The country on December 27 reported lowest daily COVID cases in last 6 months, as 18,732 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. India's total cases rose to 1,01,87,850. 279 new casualties linked with COVID took the death toll to 1,47,622. Active cases continue to reduce and the current tally stands at 2,78,690. Total cured cases are now 97,61,538 with 21,430 new discharges. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 16,81,02,657 samples tested for COVID-19 up to Dec 26. Of these, 9,43,368 samples were tested yesterday.
The country on December 26 recorded the lowest single-day deaths related to COVID-19 in last six months. With 251 deaths in last 24 hours, the toll mounted to 1,47,343. 22,272 new infections took India's COVID tally to 1,01,69,118. Currently, there are 2,81,667 active COVID-19 cases in the country. So far, 97,40,108 patients have been discharged. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 16,71,59,289 samples have been tested in the country up to December 25.
