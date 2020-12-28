Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:25s - Published 11 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 recoveries over 97 lakh

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on December 28 reported single-day spike of 20,021 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

279 deaths in the same period pushed the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,47,901.

India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 1,02,07,871 which include 2,77,301 active infections.

More than 97,82,669 people have recovered from the virus with 21,131 new discharges in last 24 hours.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 7,15,397 samples were tested on December 27.

Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till December 27 are 16,88,18,054.