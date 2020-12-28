Opening bell: Equity parameters touch new highs, Tata Motors gains 3.6%

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday signed the bipartisan $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averting a federal government shutdown. Bryan Wood reports.
Equity benchmark indices traded higher during early hours on December 24 with metal and energy stocks rising on global economic recovery prospects. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by 418 points or 0.9 per cent at 46,862 while the Nifty 50 advanced by 122 points or 0.9 per cent to 13,723. Except for Nifty IT which dipped by 0.5 per cent, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty metal rising by 2.5 per cent, PSU bank by 1.8 per cent, financial service by 1.3 per cent and auto by 1 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices witnessed a sharp downturn in the afternoon hours on Monday after European markets opened weak as a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain dampened investor sentiment. At 2:30 pm, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 1,350 points or 2.87 per cent at 45,611 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 327 points or 2.38 per cent to 13,433.All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty PSU bank dipping by 4 per cent, private bank by 2.2 per cent, metal by 3.8 per cent and auto by 2.8 per cent. Aviation stocks were under pressure over the UK border closure with SpiceJet falling by 9.5 per cent to Rs 91.90 per share while InterGlobe Aviation cracked by 6.4 per cent to Rs 1,543.90.Energy majors too were on a weak wicket as global oil prices dropped by about 3 per cent as a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain shut down much of the United Kingdom amid tighter restrictions in Europe.
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has said that he believes the recently agreed Brexit trade deal represents an "enormously unifying moment for our country" because it "brings people together after the divisions of the past few years." Mr Sunak added that "for those who voted to leave this still means that we will have the freedom that people sought to control our laws, our borders, our trade, but for those who were anxious about the economic implications of leaving, they should be enormously reassured by the comprehensive nature of this free trade agreement, ensuring tariff free quota free access for British businesses to the European market, ensuring that close economic partnership and crucially protecting British jobs." Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Equity benchmark indices were in the green during early hours on December 08 on the back of mixed global cues amid rising coronavirus cases and US-China tensions. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up..
Key equity indices scaled fresh lifetime highs despite trading with meagre gains in early trading on December 07 amid mixed global cues. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by 147 points or 0.33..
Equity benchmark indices opened in the red on November 12 with Sensex down by 165.87 points and Nifty declined by 34.20 points. At 9:18 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was down by 165.87 points or 0.38 per..