A Dennis The Menace Christmas Movie (2007) - Making Of
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 16:30s - Published
A Dennis The Menace Christmas Movie (2007) - Making Of
A Dennis The Menace Christmas Movie (2007) - Making Of - Take a Behind The Scenes look with the Cast And Crew at the making of a modern Dennis the Menace.
About Dennis The Menace Christmas: Six-year-old Dennis Mitchell is making a list and checking it twice.
Thrice.
And More.
He aims to find the perfect gift for grumpy neighbor Mr. Wilson.
It'll take a miracle to get it right.
And a miracle is what he gets, thanks to a visiting angel who's on a mission to import the Christmas Spirit to someone who needs it in A Dennis the Menace Christmas.