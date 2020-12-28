Duff's joins restaurant lawsuit against NYS COVID-19 restrictions
Duell points to the state's own numbers that show restaurants and bars only account for 1.4% of the spread of COVID-19 cases in New York.
NYS changes focus for restrictions, orange zone businesses question whether it makes senseGovernor Cuomo said the state is following CDC guidance which points to indoor dining as a COVID-19 spreader.
