Trump signs pandemic aid and spending bill

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday signed the bipartisan $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averting a federal government shutdown.
Early Sunday evening, the Republican president tweeted a cryptic message: "Good news on Covid Relief Bill.
Information to follow!" It's not immediately clear why Trump changed his mind.
Last week, he'd demanded that Congress increase direct aid payments to Americans from $600 to $2,000 and slash other spending included in the bill.
Democrats were poised to increase the stimulus checks to Trump's proposed amount, but many Republicans refused to back the idea.
Hours before the news broke, Pennsylvania Republican Senator Pat Toomey told Fox News that Trump wants "to be remembered for advocating for big checks, but the danger is he'll be remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behavior." A source familiar with the situation told Reuters that his advisers urged him to sign the bill, because there was no point in refusing.
Even though Trump has agreed to sign the bill, he tried to put the best face on his reversal saying he was signing it with "a strong message that makes clear to Congress that wasteful items need to be removed." Trump also noted the U.S. House planned to vote on Monday to increase the relief check amount, but it would still need to pass through the Republican-controlled Senate.
Senate Majority Leader and fellow Republican Mitch McConnell thanked the President for signing the bill in a statement, but made no mention of any plans for a Senate vote.
Equity benchmark indices hit fresh highs during early hours on Monday amid positive global cues after US President Donald Trump signed into law a 2.3 trillion dollar pandemic aid and spending package. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 298 points or 0.63 per cent at 47,272 while the Nifty 50 advanced by 90 points or 0.65 per cent to 13,839. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty realty rising by 3 per cent, metal by 1.8 per cent, PSU bank and auto by 1 per cent each. Among stocks, Tata Motors jumped by 3.6 per cent to Rs 182.40 per share after the United Kingdom and European Union negotiators finalised a historic post-Brexit trade agreement. The EU so far has been a single market for the Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover but this is set to change after the UK's exit from the European Union.
U.S. lawmakers on Thursday blocked attempts to alter a $2.3 trillion coronavirus aid and government spending package, rejecting President Donald Trump's demand for extensive changes and leaving benefits for millions of Americans at risk. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer urged President Donald Trump to sign the coronavirus relief package approved earlier this week, after House Republicans rejected an effort by House Democrats on Thursday to increase relief payments to $2,000 from $600.
