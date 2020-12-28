Gove: Fishing industry can turn the corner with Brexit deal

Michael Gove arrives at the Cabinet Office for a Cobra meeting after the France-UK border closure brought Dover ferry traffic and rail services to a standstill. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Michael Gove has said the Government will not seek to negotiate a fresh tradeagreement with the EU next year if they cannot reach a deal before the end ofthe Brexit transition period. The Cabinet Office minister told the CommonsBrexit Committee that December 31 was a “fixed point in law,” when thetransition must end.
Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said the deal struck with the EuropeanCommission on the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement “puts the peopleof Northern Ireland first”. Mr Gove said the three aims of the UK’s commandpaper were met as he updated MPs with a statement on Brexit in the Commons.
Michael Gove has said he "hopes progress can be made" on a Brexit deal as Prime Minister Boris Johnson travels to Brussels to meet with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. "If sweet reason prevails, we can get an agreement" said the cabinet minister. "I've got confidence in the Prime Minister to stand up for the UK's interests", he added.
Equity benchmark indices hit fresh highs during early hours on Monday amid positive global cues after US President Donald Trump signed into law a 2.3 trillion dollar pandemic aid and spending package. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 298 points or 0.63 per cent at 47,272 while the Nifty 50 advanced by 90 points or 0.65 per cent to 13,839. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty realty rising by 3 per cent, metal by 1.8 per cent, PSU bank and auto by 1 per cent each. Among stocks, Tata Motors jumped by 3.6 per cent to Rs 182.40 per share after the United Kingdom and European Union negotiators finalised a historic post-Brexit trade agreement. The EU so far has been a single market for the Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover but this is set to change after the UK's exit from the European Union.
Britain and the European Union narrowed the gap on access to fish stocks from 2021 but the politically sensitive matter was still in the way of a new trade pact, Brussels sources said on Tuesday ahead..