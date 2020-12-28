Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gove: Fishing industry can turn the corner with Brexit deal

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Gove: Fishing industry can turn the corner with Brexit deal

Gove: Fishing industry can turn the corner with Brexit deal

Cabinet Minister Michael Gove comments on the UK's fishing industry followingthe Brexit deal, saying they will no longer be held down by EU restraints.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Michael Gove Michael Gove British Conservative politician

Michael Gove arrives at Cobra meeting [Video]

Michael Gove arrives at Cobra meeting

Michael Gove arrives at the Cabinet Office for a Cobra meeting after the France-UK border closure brought Dover ferry traffic and rail services to a standstill. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:17Published
Michael Gove provides update on EU trade negotiations [Video]

Michael Gove provides update on EU trade negotiations

Michael Gove has said the Government will not seek to negotiate a fresh tradeagreement with the EU next year if they cannot reach a deal before the end ofthe Brexit transition period. The Cabinet Office minister told the CommonsBrexit Committee that December 31 was a “fixed point in law,” when thetransition must end.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published
Michael Gove: Businesses in Northern Ireland will be free of all tariffs [Video]

Michael Gove: Businesses in Northern Ireland will be free of all tariffs

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said the deal struck with the EuropeanCommission on the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement “puts the peopleof Northern Ireland first”. Mr Gove said the three aims of the UK’s commandpaper were met as he updated MPs with a statement on Brexit in the Commons.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published
'I hope progress can be made' on Brexit deal says Gove [Video]

'I hope progress can be made' on Brexit deal says Gove

Michael Gove has said he "hopes progress can be made" on a Brexit deal as Prime Minister Boris Johnson travels to Brussels to meet with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. "If sweet reason prevails, we can get an agreement" said the cabinet minister. "I've got confidence in the Prime Minister to stand up for the UK's interests", he added. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:52Published

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit countdown: 3 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit countdown: 3 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published
Opening bell: Equity parameters touch new highs, Tata Motors gains 3.6% [Video]

Opening bell: Equity parameters touch new highs, Tata Motors gains 3.6%

Equity benchmark indices hit fresh highs during early hours on Monday amid positive global cues after US President Donald Trump signed into law a 2.3 trillion dollar pandemic aid and spending package. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 298 points or 0.63 per cent at 47,272 while the Nifty 50 advanced by 90 points or 0.65 per cent to 13,839. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty realty rising by 3 per cent, metal by 1.8 per cent, PSU bank and auto by 1 per cent each. Among stocks, Tata Motors jumped by 3.6 per cent to Rs 182.40 per share after the United Kingdom and European Union negotiators finalised a historic post-Brexit trade agreement. The EU so far has been a single market for the Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover but this is set to change after the UK's exit from the European Union.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published

Brexit: Britons warned to prepare for 'some disruption'

 Ministers warn of "practical and procedural changes" when the Brexit transition period ends this week.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Fishing sacrificed in Brexit deal, industry chief says [Video]

Fishing sacrificed in Brexit deal, industry chief says

National Federation of Fishermen's Organisations' Chief Executive Barrie Deas says the fishing industry has been sacrificed in the Brexit trade deal. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:41Published
Brexit deal done after last-minute fish fight [Video]

Brexit deal done after last-minute fish fight

The EU and UK have finally agreed a Brexit trade deal, but only after last-minute wrangling over fishing rights. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:04Published
Rifts over fishing narrow in EU-UK talks [Video]

Rifts over fishing narrow in EU-UK talks

Britain and the European Union narrowed the gap on access to fish stocks from 2021 but the politically sensitive matter was still in the way of a new trade pact, Brussels sources said on Tuesday ahead..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:20Published