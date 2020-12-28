Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Salman Khan celebrates his 55th birthday at Panvel farmhouse

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 02:25s - Published
Salman Khan celebrates his 55th birthday at Panvel farmhouse

Salman Khan celebrates his 55th birthday at Panvel farmhouse

Superstar Salman Khan celebrated his 55th birthday on Sunday at his Panvel farmhouse.

#SalmanKhan #SalmanKhanbirthdayparty


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Pics: Salman Khan & Ayat’s birthday bash

Salman Khan had a midnight celebration on Saturday night as he cut the cake in the presence of media...
IndiaTimes - Published

Salman Khan reveals 'Radhe' is likely to release on Eid 2021

Salman Khan spoke to media personalities as he celebrated his 55th birthday on Panvel farmhouse on...
DNA - Published

Salman Khan turns 55; actor keeps the celebration low-key at Panvel farmhouse

On Sunday, Salman Khan turned 55, but was in "no mood" to celebrate due to the "terrible year" 2020...
Mid-Day - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Salman Khan celebrates 55th birthday, wishes pour in on social media|Oneindia News [Video]

Salman Khan celebrates 55th birthday, wishes pour in on social media|Oneindia News

A big day for all the Salman Khan fans as the actor celebrates his 55th birthday today. Salman celebrated his birthday with his family members at his Panvel farmhouse. He cut a cake at midnight with..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:14Published
Salman Khan says he ‘won’t celebrate birthday’, cuts a cake with paparazzi [Video]

Salman Khan says he ‘won’t celebrate birthday’, cuts a cake with paparazzi

Bollywood actor Salman Khan turned 55 on December 27. Salman was seen at his Panvel farmhouse. He cut a cake at midnight with the paparazzi outside his farmhouse. “I’m not celebrating my birthday..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:07Published
People's safety is more important than release of 'Radhe': Salman Khan [Video]

People's safety is more important than release of 'Radhe': Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan celebrated his birthday at his Panvel's farmhouse on December 27. Several Bollywood celebs were seen entering his farm house. Replying to a question on his movie 'Radhe'..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published