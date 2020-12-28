Stimulus package details
To avoid a shutdown, President Trump signed the stimulus bill.
For now people can expect $600 stimulus payments and $300 enhanced federal unemployment benefits.
Here’s a look inside Congress’ $900B Covid relief packageAfter Congress approved a $900-billion pandemic stimulus package as part of a $1.4 trillion government funding bill, details of the massive relief package continued to emerge Tuesday.
Millions Of Americans Could Begin To See Stimulus Checks As Early As Next WeekCBS4's Skyler Henry shares the latest details from Capitol Hill.
How Long Will The $600 Stimulus Check Last?Congress has reached agreement on a new coronavirus relief package.
This will new deal will include stimulus checks worth $600.
Details around when stimulus checks will be released have not been..