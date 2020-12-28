Man killed several at bowling alley in Illinois

Global  
 

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:29s - Published
An active duty military member is accused of killing three people at a bowling alley over the weekend at a bowling alley.


