Jaitley statue unveiled at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium: Watch | Oneindia News

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday unveiled the statue of late BJP veteran Arun Jaitley at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on the leader's 68th birth anniversary.

Jailtey, an advocate by profession, was known for his association with the Delhi and District Cricket Association which he served as president for 14 years.

